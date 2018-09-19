Goldman names Dan Dees as new investment banking co-chief

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) named Dan Dees as investment-banking co-chief on Wednesday, according to an internal memo, the latest change in leadership at the Wall Street bank’s business units before David Solomon becomes chief executive officer next month.

FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Dees, who heads the Technology, Media and Telecom investment banking group globally, shares his new title with Gregg Lemkau and Marc Nachmann.

He joined Goldman in 1992 and worked on its initial public offering before moving through various capital markets, financing and banking roles in Hong Kong, New York and Tokyo, according to the memo, which was signed by Solomon and CEO Lloyd Blankfein.

Dees’s promotion comes about a week after Goldman elevated former investment banking co-head John Waldron to president and chief operating officer and named Stephen Scherr as its new finance chief.

Waldron, who currently runs investment banking, will become Solomon’s No. 2 when he takes the CEO role in October. Current Chief Financial Officer Marty Chavez will become co-head of institutional securities, alongside Jim Esposito and Ashok Varadhan.