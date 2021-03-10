Baby food company Yumi hires Goldman investment banker as CFO

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The organic baby food subscription company Yumi said on Wednesday that it had hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc investment banker Sarah-Marie Martin to be its chief financial officer.

Martin, a 25-year veteran of the investment banking industry, was a partner and senior banker with Goldman’s financial and strategic investors group.

She is the latest Goldman partner to leave the firm following the departures of Eric Lane, the global co-head of asset management, Karen Seymour, the bank’s general counsel, and others.

Martin is the mother of five children, including three adopted children. She said in an interview that, after a year spent working from home with her family, she was drawn to this job because Yumi makes feeding children healthy food easier on working parents.

“What they’re doing to make working parents’ lives easier and create healthier outcomes for young children ... resonated with me,” Martin said.

The Los Angeles-based startup makes purees, baby foods and snacks for children up to the age of 2, with delivery available across the 48 contiguous states.

Martin said her focus will be to continue to scale Yumi’s core business and look for opportunities to add new product lines.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment on Martin’s departure.