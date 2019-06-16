Goldman Sachs combining its private-investing units: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc is combining its private-investing arms, with the resulting new division to have about $140 billion in assets, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank is looking to combine four different units that invest in private companies, real estate and other hard-to-access deals, according to the report.

Goldman Sachs did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on Sunday.