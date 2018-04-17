FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 17, 2018 / 11:42 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Goldman profit up 27 percent as trading surges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) reported a 27 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by a surge in trading revenue due to increased market volatility.

A Goldman Sachs sign is displayed inside the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The bank said net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $2.74 billion, or $6.95 per share, for the three months ended March 31 from $2.16 billion, or $5.15 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $5.58 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.

Like other banks, Goldman’s trading desk benefited from increased volatility because of concerns around rising inflation and a potential trade war.

    Goldman’s trading revenue rose 30.5 percent to $4.39 billion from the year-earlier quarter, when revenue fell 2 percent because of the bank’s large exposure to commodities.

    Goldman’s 23 percent increase in fixed income trading revenue was in sharp contrast to that of larger rivals. JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM.N) fixed income revenue was flat, while at Citigroup’s (C.N) it fell 7 percent.

    Total revenue, including net interest income, rose 25 percent to $10.04 billion.

    Goldman’s arch rival, Morgan Stanley (MS.N), is scheduled to report quarterly results on Wednesday.

    Reporting By Aparajita Saxena and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.