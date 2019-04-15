Business News
April 15, 2019 / 11:34 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Goldman Sachs quarterly profit falls 20 percent

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The ticker symbol and logo for Goldman Sachs is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 20 percent drop in quarterly profit on Monday as equities and bond trading fell due to low market volatility.

The bank's net earnings attributable to common shareholders fell to $2.18 billion, or $5.71 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $2.74 billion, or $6.95 per share, a year ago. bit.ly/2Pc3You

Analysts were looking for a profit of $4.89 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, although it was not clear if that number was comparable with reported numbers.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

