Goldman Sachs quarterly profit falls 20 percent

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 20 percent drop in quarterly profit on Monday as equities and bond trading fell due to low market volatility.

The bank's net earnings attributable to common shareholders fell to $2.18 billion, or $5.71 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $2.74 billion, or $6.95 per share, a year ago. bit.ly/2Pc3You

Analysts were looking for a profit of $4.89 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, although it was not clear if that number was comparable with reported numbers.