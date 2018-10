(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc will not send any of its executives to a Saudi investment conference next week, Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, at the Bloomberg Global Business forum in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

“I was not planning to go and we had no senior executives going to the conference,” he said. “Dina Powell had been planning to go to the conference. She will not now be attending the conference.”