(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s (GS.N) securities division co-heads Isabelle Ealet and Pablo Salame will leave the firm in June, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Their exit leaves Ashok Vardhan as the sole head of the division.