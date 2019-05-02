Goldman Sachs shareholders back directors, executive pay packages

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Thursday that shareholders voted to elect all of the company’s directors and that more than 90 percent of votes favored its executive pay packages.
A single shareholder proposal, which would have permitted investors an additional means to take action, was opposed by the board and failed, receiving less than 40 percent of votes, according to a preliminary tallies.
The votes were taken at the bank’s annual shareholder meeting at its offices in Jersey City, New Jersey on Thursday.
Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in Jersey City, New Jersey and David Henry in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul