Goldman Sachs shareholders back directors, executive pay packages

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company Goldman Sachs (GS) is seen on the clothing of a trader working at the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, United States April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo/File Photo

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Thursday that shareholders voted to elect all of the company’s directors and that more than 90 percent of votes favored its executive pay packages.

A single shareholder proposal, which would have permitted investors an additional means to take action, was opposed by the board and failed, receiving less than 40 percent of votes, according to a preliminary tallies.

The votes were taken at the bank’s annual shareholder meeting at its offices in Jersey City, New Jersey on Thursday.