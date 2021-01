FILE PHOTO: Goldman Sachs' Chairman and CEO David Solomon attends a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon’s annual pay fell by $10 million, or 36%, in 2020, according to regulatory disclosures filed on Tuesday.

Solomon will receive $17.5 million for his work during the year, compared with $27.5 million the year before, the bank said.