NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive David Solomon said the bank will be launching new technology-based products and services for its institutional clients on Amazon’s cloud next year.

Speaking at a conference on Tuesday, Solomon said new products on Marquee, the bank’s digital platform for risk management and data analysis, will run on Amazon Web Services.