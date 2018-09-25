FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 3:11 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Goldman trading executive Bash-Polley to depart at year-end: memo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Stacy Bash-Polley, who plays a key role with clients in Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s (GS.N) trading business, plans to retire at year-end, according to an internal memo sent on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Bash-Polley joined the Wall Street bank in 1994 and held several roles in its fixed income trading business before becoming head of client relationship management a few years ago.

Goldman Sachs trading co-heads Ashok Varadhan, Marty Chavez and Jim Esposito cited Bash-Polley as role model to women at Goldman and in the financial services industry in the memo, which was seen by Reuters.

Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra

