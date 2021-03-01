Goldman Sachs co-head of asset management arm to retire

FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed in the reception of Goldman Sachs in Sydney, Australia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s global co-head of asset management arm, Eric Lane, will retire after more than two decades at the bank, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Over the coming weeks, Lane will work with Julian Salisbury, co-head of the division, to ensure a smooth transition, the bank said.

Lane and Julian have brought together the bank’s merchant banking and asset management businesses, engaging directly with clients including sovereign wealth funds, public and private pension funds, and insurance companies, Goldman said.

Lane has also served as co-head of Goldman’s consumer and investment management division among other leadership roles.