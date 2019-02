FILE PHOTO: David M. Solomon, President and Chief Operating Officer, Goldman Sachs, speaks at the Milken Institute's 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon told CNBC on Wednesday that the momentum of U.S. economic growth has slowed but there is little chance of a recession in 2019.

“The chance of recession in 2019 is quite small and the expansion should probably continue,” Solomon said in an interview with CNBC. Commenting on growth in China, he said it is still “reasonable” despite having slowed.