FILE PHOTO: The logo of Goldman Sachs (GS) is seen on the clothing of a trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, United States, in this April 16, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc shareholders nearly voted to approve a proposal that would require the bank to conduct a report on its use of mandatory arbitration, according to a preliminary tally of the votes on Thursday.

Shareholders also voted yes on the bank’s executive pay packages and to elect all directors.