Goldman names co-chief operating officers for Asia investment banking unit, ex-Japan

A Goldman Sachs sign is seen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in the Manhattan borough of New York January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) has named Aaron Arth and Iain Drayton co-chief operating officers of its investment banking division in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Arth is currently head of the financing group in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, while Drayton leads the financial and strategic investors group in Asia Pacific and also heads the investment banking services in the region, excluding Japan.

In their expanded roles, Arth and Drayton will report to Todd Leland, the recently named investment banking head for Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, according to a memo seen by Reuters. (reut.rs/2AwfpQY)

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the appointments.