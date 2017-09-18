Goldman Sachs names new investment banking co-heads for Southeast Asia

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs named Udhay Furtado and Harry Naysmith co-heads of its investment banking unit in Southeast Asia, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

A Goldman Sachs sign is displayed inside the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Furtado, who joined Goldman Sachs more than a decade ago in Hong Kong, was mostly recently part of the company’s investment banking division in Singapore.

Naysmith joined as a senior adviser in 2013, leading Goldman Sachs’ investment banking business in Indonesia.

A Goldman Sachs spokeswoman in Hong Kong confirmed the contents of the memo.