Goldman: Virus response, inflation risks to support gold as hedge

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday inﬂationary concerns triggered by the central bank policy response to the coronavirus outbreak should underpin gold prices this year as the “currency of last resort.”

“Combined with the fiscal nature of the current policy response to COVID-19, we believe physical inflationary concerns with the dollar starting near an all-time high will for once dominate financial asset inflation that was a feature of the past decade,” the Wall Street bank said in a note dated March 23.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation.

Spot gold prices rose on Tuesday, following a near 4% jump in the previous session after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced unprecedented measures to support an economy reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement from the Fed for ‘open ended’ quantitative easing offsets the negative impact to emerging markets wealth, Goldman Sachs said.

The Fed on Monday rolled out an extraordinary array of programs to backstop an economy reeling from sweeping restrictions on commerce that scientists say are needed to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

“Both the near-term and long-term gold outlook are looking far more constructive, and we are increasingly conﬁdent in our 12-month target of $1,800 per troy ounce,” it said.

After the COVID-19 crisis abates, there is potential for improvement in Asian emerging markets’ growth and this China-driven growth will likely give rise to inﬂationary concerns given the sharp expected contraction in oil and other commodity supply, the bank added.