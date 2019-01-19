Fujimoto takes slender lead into Singapore Open final round

(Reuters) - Japan’s Yoshinori Fujimoto holds a one-shot advantage heading into the final day of the Singapore Open after carding a five-under-par 66 in the third round on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Fujimoto returned to the Serapong Course at Sentosa Golf Club early in the morning to complete his remaining 11 holes from the second round, which was delayed due to rain and fading light on Friday.

After grabbing the second-round lead with a 67, Fujimoto then carded four birdies, an eagle and a bogey in the afternoon session to set the clubhouse target at 13-under.

Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond enjoyed six birdies and finished with a bogey-free round of 65 to sit in second place alongside England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick, who carded a 66.

Four-time Asian Tour winner Chapchai Nirat surged to 10-under after sinking five birdies in six holes on his back nine to finish three shots off the pace.

The 35-year-old Thai took a share of fourth spot on the leaderboard alongside South Korean’s Mun Do-yeob (67) and England’s Paul Casey (68).