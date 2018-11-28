Golf: Lee becomes first woman to win Australia's Greg Norman Medal

FILE PHOTO - Golf - Women's British Open - Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, Lytham Saint Annes, Britain - August 4, 2018 Australia's Minjee Lee in action during the third round Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

(Reuters) - Minjee Lee has become the first woman to win Greg Norman Medal as the best Australian golfer on the international stage after a brilliant year that saw her break into the top 10 of the world rankings.

The 22-year-old, who rose to number six in the world in 2018, joins twice-winner Jason Day and Marc Leishman in the list of winners of Australian golf’s most prestigious individual honor.

“I’m humbled to have won such a prestigious award alongside two amazing golfers already in Marc and Jason,” said Lee.

“I’ve had a great 2018 season and this is a really nice way to be acknowledged for that ... hopefully (I) can have a bigger and better one next year.”