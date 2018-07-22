FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2018 / 1:57 AM / in 16 minutes

Golf: Four share Barbasol lead after Lincicome misses cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Robert Streb fired a nine-under-par 63 to sit in a four-way tie for the third-round lead at the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship in Kentucky on Saturday, while Brittany Lincicome came up short in her bid to make the cut in a men’s event.

Jul 21, 2018; Nicholasville, KY, USA; Brittany Lincicome hits her shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament at Keene Trace Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter Mahan (64), Tom Lovelady (65) and overnight leader Troy Merritt (69) were also on 18-under 198 through three rounds at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Lincicome, whose second round was delayed until Saturday due to bad weather the previous day, posted a one-under 71 but still missed the cut by nine strokes.

Sam Ryder and Blayne Barber both shot 63s to sit one shot back along with Billy Horschel (68).

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford

