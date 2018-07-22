Golf: Four share Barbasol lead after Lincicome misses cut

(Reuters) - Robert Streb fired a nine-under-par 63 to sit in a four-way tie for the third-round lead at the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship in Kentucky on Saturday, while Brittany Lincicome came up short in her bid to make the cut in a men’s event.

Jul 21, 2018; Nicholasville, KY, USA; Brittany Lincicome hits her shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament at Keene Trace Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter Mahan (64), Tom Lovelady (65) and overnight leader Troy Merritt (69) were also on 18-under 198 through three rounds at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Lincicome, whose second round was delayed until Saturday due to bad weather the previous day, posted a one-under 71 but still missed the cut by nine strokes.

Sam Ryder and Blayne Barber both shot 63s to sit one shot back along with Billy Horschel (68).