Schniederjans leads Barracuda Championship

(Reuters) - Ollie Schniederjans eagled the 18th hole to finish top of the leaderboard after the first round of the Barracuda Championship in Reno on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Jul 6, 2018; White Sulphur Springs, WV, USA; Ollie Schniederjans out of the sand on 18th during the second round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier golf tournament at The Old White TPC. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The 25-year-old also carded six birdies at the PGA Tour event, which uses a modified Stableford scoring system, and leads on 17 points.

The format awards eight points for an albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie, zero for par, and subtracts a point for bogey and three for double-bogey or worse.

“You definitely adjust your strategy when an eagle is worth five points,” American Schniederjans said after his round at the Montreux Golf and Country Club.

“On 18, for example, it’s a tough tee shot, it’s really narrow.

“I think I would be tempted to hit three-wood with a normal format but today I’m hitting driver as far down there as I can, get an iron shot in there, and I took advantage today and made an eagle.”

The former world amateur number one is still searching for his first win on the PGA Tour to go with his Web.com Tour win at the Wichita Open in 2016.

Denny McCarthy and Australian Aaron Baddeley are tied for second on 14 points with Robert Streb on 13.