September 10, 2018 / 6:38 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Golf: Bradley beats Rose in playoff to win BMW Championship

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - American Keegan Bradley won the BMW Championship in a playoff with Justin Rose on Monday.Bradley parred the first extra hole to edge Englishman Rose after the pair had finished regulation at 20-under-par 260 at waterlogged Aronimink.

Sep 10, 2018; Newtown Square, PA, USA; Justin Rose chips onto the 1st green during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Aronimink GC. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Rose missed a four-foot putt that would have extended the playoff.

Earlier, Bradley and Rose bogeyed the final hole of regulation.

Rose’s runner-up finish is projected to vault him to the world number one ranking.

The final round was played on Monday after persistent rain left the course unplayable on Sunday.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris

