September 7, 2018 / 5:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Golf: Schauffele grabs halfway lead as Woods, McIlroy retreat at BMW

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Xander Schauffele vaulted into the halfway lead as Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods slipped back in the second round at the BMW Championship in Pennsylvania on Friday.

Sep 7, 2018; Newtown Square, PA, USA; Tiger Woods walks to the 11th hole tee box during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Aronimink GC. Mandatory Credit: Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Schauffele hit 17 greens in regulation and wielded a hot putter for a six-under-par 64 on the Aronimink course west of Philadelphia.

The British Open runner-up posted a 13-under 127 total, while consistent Englishman Justin Rose shot 63 to roar into second place on 11-under.

McIlroy and Woods, who shared the first round lead, could not maintain their torrid pace.

McIlroy plodded to a 69 to fall four strokes behind, while Woods (70) bogeyed the final two holes to slip five back.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris

