September 6, 2018 / 8:54 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Woods cards 62 in first round of BMW Championship

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods charged to the clubhouse lead with an eight-under-par 62 in the first round of the BMW Championship in Pennsylvania on Thursday.

Sep 6, 2018; Newtown Square, PA, USA; Tiger Woods hits his second shot on the third hole during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Aronimink GC. Mandatory Credit: Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

The score came within one stroke of his career low round.

A bogey at his penultimate hole, the par-three eighth, marred an otherwise stellar performance by the 14-times major champion in oppressive humidity on the Aronimink course in the rolling hills just west of Philadelphia.

But Woods made amends with a closing birdie at the par-five ninth, where he sank a seven-foot putt.

Earlier, the 42-year-old American rushed to the turn in 29 strokes, including a five-foot eagle at the par-five 16th.

Woods has not won a tournament since 2013, though he missed much of four seasons with a chronic back injury before surgery last year alleviated the problem.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond

