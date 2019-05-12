Golf: Every grabs lead before third round halted at Byron Nelson

May 11, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Matt Every plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club. Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Matt Every came out firing after a lengthy weather delay and grabbed a one-shot lead midway through his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas before play was halted on Saturday due to darkness.

Tee times at a saturated Trinity Forest were pushed back six hours due to inclement weather but that hardly bothered Every as he went six-under through nine holes to reach 18-under-par on the week before the horn sounded to end play.

“This place is playing pretty easy right now,” said world number 472 Every. “Everybody is shooting the grass off of it and it’s going to turn into a putting contest because there’s no way this is going to dry out in one day.”

Every, who started the day four shots back of overnight leader Sung Kang of South Korea, got off to a rousing start when he holed out for eagle from 97 feet at the par-five first and then made four birdies over a five-hole stretch from the fourth.

The soaked course opened the door for a birdie-fest but Kang, who matched the course record with a 61 on Friday, was unable to take full advantage as he mixed two birdies with a bogey through nine holes to sit one shot back of Every.

American Morgan Hoffman, who was one of just nine players to complete the round, had the early clubhouse lead at 10-under after six-under-par 65.

Brooks Koepka, who next week will defend his PGA Championship title, began the day five shots back of Kang and did well to birdie his opening two holes but made bogey at the par-five seventh and went into the turn six shots off the pace.

Nicholas Lindheim, who started on the back nine, shot into contention with nine birdies over a sizzling 12-hole stretch to reach 12 under for the week. He then made three consecutive pars before play was suspended.

Third-round action will resume at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.