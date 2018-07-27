Golf: Garrigus keeps Canada lead after rain-hit round completed

OAKVILLE, Ont (Reuters) - The rain hit first round of the Canadian Open was completed on Friday with no one able to catch Robert Garrigus, who remained top of the leaderboard with a nine-under 63, one shot clear of Adam Schenk.

Jul 26, 2018; Oakville, Ontario, CAN; Robert Garrigus hits his tee shot on the tenth hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament at Glen Abbey Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Thunderstorms and lightning forced two delays in Thursday’s opening round, the second bringing an end to play with 55 players still on the course.

Jul 26, 2018; Oakville, Ontario, CAN; Robert Garrigus walks off the tee box on the tenth hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament at Glen Abbey Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, who made a late charge on Thursday with a pair of birdies sandwiched between eagles at the par five 13th and 16th, picked up where he left off.

He made a par on 17 before wrapping up his round with another birdie at the last to get to six-under.

After completion of the first round, players were right back out on the Glen Abbey layout with South Korea’s An Byeong-hun and American Zac Blair making early moves.

Blair picked up birdies on his opening two holes while An also birdied the first to move to seven-under and within two of the leader.