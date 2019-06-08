McIlroy surges into share of lead at Canadian Open

Jun 8, 2019; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Rory McIlroy tees off on the seventeenth hole during the third round of the 2019 RBC Canadian Open golf tournament at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Rory McIlroy fired six birdies in a bogey-free third round of 64 to jump into a three-way tie for first place at the Canadian Open on Saturday.

McIlroy shared the lead at 13-under with Americans Matt Kuchar (69) and Webb Simpson (67) on a sunny and breezy day at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

McIlroy, making his first appearance at the event in Ontario, is trying to bounce back after failing to make the cut at the Memorial tournament in Ohio last week, his first missed cut of the season.

The 30-year-old Northern Irishman used his weekend off working on his game and said the extra practice has paid off.

“I feel like I turned that missed cut into a positive,” he said. “There were a couple things in my game that were highlighted and I had a chance to work on them ... that’s why I am where I am on the leaderboard.”

McIlroy had the shot of the day on the par-four 15th when his approach shot from 130 yards away narrowly missed the cup, setting up a 10-inch birdie putt.

American Brandt Snedeker, who produced a sparkling 10-under-par 60 in Friday’s second round, shot 69 on Saturday that put him in a three-way tie in fourth on 12-under with Canada’s Adam Hadwin and Ireland’s Shane Lowry.