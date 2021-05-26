Golf-Mickelson, Brady to face DeChambeau and Rodgers in The Match

Slideshow ( 3 images )

(Reuters) - PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will play a charity golf match next month in Montana against U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, Turner Sports said on Wednesday.

The fourth edition of The Match, which will be played in a modified alternate shot format, is scheduled for July 6 at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky.

Mickelson, at 50, became the oldest major champion on Sunday when he won the PGA Championship while Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady, 43, collected a record-extending seventh Super Bowl win in February.

The duo teamed up last May in the second installment of The Match where they lost to 15-times major champion Tiger Woods and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

“Tom and I have some unfinished business. Unfortunately, it will be at Bryson and Aaron’s expense,” Mickelson wrote on Twitter.

Mickelson beat Woods in the inaugural version of The Match in 2018 and joined forces with Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley last November to defeat Manning and three-times NBA champion Stephen Curry.

This year’s event will include donations made to Feeding America, among other charities.