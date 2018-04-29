Bjork claims maiden European Tour title at China Open

(Reuters) - Sweden’s Alexander Bjork won his maiden European Tour title at the China Open on Sunday, closing with a seven-under 65 to seal a one-shot victory over Spain’s overnight leader Adrian Otaegui.

FILE PHOTO: Golf - The 146th Open Championship - Royal Birkdale - Southport, Britain - July 17, 2017 Sweden's Alexander Bjork plays out of a bunker during a practice round REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Bjork, who began the day in joint second at Beijing’s Topwin Golf and Country Club, shot seven birdies to finish at 18-under for the tournament. The 27-year-old edged out Otaegui who carded a final round of 67.

“It’s tough to describe the emotions. I’m really happy and proud of myself the way I played today,” Bjork, who claimed his first European Tour title in his 44th event, said.

“It’s probably one of the best rounds of golf I ever played, the best round in the situation. I made pretty much no mistakes today, I’m super happy.”

Bjork began strongly with a birdie on the first hole and picked up further shots on the fourth and eighth. Four more birdies on the back nine helped him move into the lead.

“I’ve been striking the ball so well off the tee and also into the greens all week. It’s been so solid, it’s easy to play a round when the swing is there,” Bjork added.

“It’s the final day and the pressure comes on and I still hit good shots on the way in. I had a good feeling this morning, I was less nervous than I am before a big final round, I felt confident almost all the way. I guess it was meant to be today.”

England’s Jordan Smith finished tied for third alongside compatriot Matt Wallace and Spain’s Jorge Campillo.