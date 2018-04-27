Golf: England's Wallace takes lead at halfway stage in China

(Reuters) - England’s Matt Wallace shot a two-under-par 70 in windy conditions on Friday to jump into the lead at the halfway stage of the Volvo China Open.

Wallace, targeting a third European Tour title after his success at the Hero Indian Open last month, went nine-under for the tournament at the Topwin Golf and Country Club and heads into the weekend with a one-shot lead over three players.

“It was tough all day, the wind picked up in the afternoon,” Wallace, who began the second day in Beijing one shot off the pace, said.

Wallace began strongly with a birdie on the second hole but faltered on the fourth with a bogey. However, an eagle on the eighth helped him take the lead.

The 28-year-old then made eight straight pars but a slight wobble towards the end meant that he could not extend his lead further.

“There were a lot of guys on eight under par this morning and I tried to push on and widen the gap but the weather didn’t really allow me to score. Hopefully the weather will be kind.”

Spain’s Nacho Elvira was tied second alongside Australia’s Jason Scrievner and America’s Sihwan Kim.

The Spanish pair of Jorge Campillo and Adrian Otaegui were at seven under alongside France’s Julien Guerrier and South Korea’s Soomin Lee in fifth.