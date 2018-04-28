Golf: Spain's Otaegui shares lead with Wallace in China

(Reuters) - Spain’s Adrian Otaegui shot a five-under 67 in the China Open third round to join England’s overnight leader Matt Wallace with a one-stroke advantage atop the leaderboard on Saturday.

Otaegui, winner of the Paul Lawrie Match Play event last year, had five straight birdies from the eighth to reach a total of 12-under at Beijing’s Topwin Golf and Country Club.

“I played well from the beginning to the end,” Otaegui said. “I made a couple of mistakes but was able to make pars. Those five birdies in a row helped me a lot.

“I think I have been very consistent all week. I am striking the ball well and feeling well so I am happy with that.”

Wallace, who was ahead for much of the round, dropped a shot at the 17th and had to settle for 69 and a share of the lead.

“I had a chance at par at 17 and missed it and then it was just a bad tee shot down the last,” Wallace said.

“Again it was frustrating but I’m playing really good golf so there’s not much else I can do.”

Sweden’s Alexander Bjork, France’s Julien Guerrier and Spain’s Jorge Campillo, who are all chasing a maiden victory on the European Tour, were in joint second place.