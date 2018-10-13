Golf: Leishman and Woodland joined by Sharma in CIMB Classic lead

(Reuters) - Australian Marc Leishman and American Gary Woodland retained their position atop the CIMB Classic leaderboard at the TPC Kuala Lumpur on Saturday and were joined by Indian youngster Shubhankar Sharma in a three-way share of lead.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 20, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Marc Leishman tees off on the second hole during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Leishman made a blistering start as he gained six shots in his opening seven holes, including an eagle at the third, before finishing with a five-under-par 67 to sit on 19-under overall.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 21, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; (Editors note: Caption correction) Gary Woodland jokes with his putter on the second tee during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Woodland followed his course record-equalling second round 11-under with a battling 67, while 22-year-old Sharma dropped only one stroke for a gutsy 66 in hot and humid conditions.

Sharma, seeking his first PGA title, has already won in Malaysia this season with a European Tour victory at the Maybank Championship in February.

“Good thing is that I’ve been in this position before so I know what happens and what my mind goes through, so I’ll just try and relax myself as much as possible,” he said.

FILE PHOTO:Aug 10, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Shubhankar Sharma hits from the fairway on the 5th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

“The way I’m playing, I’m pretty sure I’ll play well tomorrow as well.”

The leading trio are two clear of South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen after the 2010 British Open champion carded a sparkling 65 to move alongside first-round leader American Bronson Burgoon.

Another American Stewart Cink raced into contention heading into the final round with nine birdies to finish with a 63, four shots off the pace.

But Englishman Paul Casey, one-shot off the lead at the halfway stage, struggled on the back nine and dropped 10 places after a one-under 71 to stand five shots behind the pacesetters.