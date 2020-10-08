Koepka to return for CJ Cup next week

FILE PHOTO: Aug 9, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Brooks Koepka watches after playing his shot from the rough on the 2nd hole during the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Brooks Koepka will make his return from a two-month injury layoff at the PGA Tour’s CJ Cup next week.

The four-time major winner has not featured since August’s Wyndham Championship, where he missed the cut. The 30-year-old American withdrew from the FedExCup playoff opener in Norton, Massachusetts before skipping the U.S. Open due to a knee injury.

“Excited to get back out there at next week’s CJ Cup at Shadow Creek. It’s been a challenging but productive two months of rehabbing my injury,” Koepka, who has managed just two top-10 finishes in 13 tournaments this year, said on Twitter.

“Looking forward to starting the new season in Vegas! As a past champion, I commend everyone at the CJ Cup for moving forward.”

This year’s CJ Cup, which was moved from South Korea to Las Vegas due to the COVID-19 pandemic, features a star-studded 78-man field that includes Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.