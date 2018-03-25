Garnett fights through rain and wind for first PGA Tour win

(Reuters) - American Brice Garnett overcame challenging conditions to clinch a four-stroke victory at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

Garnett teed off with a two-shot lead and never gave his rivals a chance by picking up three early birdies.

He carded an assured 70 to finish at 18-under-par 270 in strong, gusty winds and rain squalls at the Corales Golf Club.

“Hard day but, man, this is fun,” the 34-year-old Garnett said in a greenside interview after claiming his first victory in his 88th start on the PGA Tour.

“I felt great all day. I got off to a great start and then I was just trying to pound the greens the rest of the way in.”

Garnett receives a two-year tour exemption for his victory.

Fellow American Kevin Mitchell carded 67 to claim second place on 14 under.

Canadian Corey Conners, who started the day in second place, faded with a 76 to tie for 13th on 10 under, a double-bogey at the last compounding his misery.