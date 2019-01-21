Rookie Long beats Mickelson and Hadwin for first PGA Tour win

Jan 20, 2019; La Quinta, CA, USA; Adam Long poses with the winners trophy after winning the Desert Classic golf tournament at PGA West - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Rookie Adam Long birdied the final hole to edge Phil Mickelson and Adam Hadwin by a stroke for his first PGA Tour victory at the Desert Classic in southern California on Sunday.

The three had been tied before Long sank a 14-foot putt to shoot a seven-under-par 65 and prevail with a 26-under 262 in his sixth appearance on the PGA Tour.

Mickelson (69), who had led the first three rounds at La Quinta Country Club, and Canadian Hadwin (67) finished at 25-under.

Hadwin had a three-stroke lead on the back nine at one point while Mickelson experienced putting problems before rallying to catch Hadwin and Long.

A clutch, off-balance approach shot that set up Long’s winning putt was key for the American, who made seven birdies, three of them in the last five holes.