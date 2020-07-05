DeChambeau in control midway through final round at Detroit

Jul 5, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament at Detroit Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Bryson DeChambeau’s fast start helped him grab a three-shot lead midway through the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit where overnight leader Matthew Wolff slipped four shots off the pace.

DeChambeau, who began the day at Detroit Golf Club three shots behind Wolff, made five birdies through 10 holes to reach 21 under for the week.

Kevin Kisner, through 16 holes, was alone in second place while Wolff was a further shot back after a rocky front nine bookended by bogeys.

Wolff, bidding for his second PGA Tour win, mixed four bogeys with two birdies over his opening nine holes, which left him at two-over on the round and 17-under for the week.

Britain’s former Masters champion Danny Willett (66) and Canadian Adam Hadwin (67) held the clubhouse lead at 16 under.