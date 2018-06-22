FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 22, 2018 / 9:45 PM / in an hour

Hend zooms to BMW lead as Fleetwood barely makes cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Long-hitting Australian Scott Hend tamed strong winds to take the second-round lead as Tommy Fleetwood barely made the cut at the BMW International Open in Germany on Friday.

Hend, a two-times winner on the European Tour, fashioned a stellar five-under-par 67 on the Gut Laerchenhof course in Pulheim.

He posted a six-under 138 halfway total for a one-stroke lead over Swede Henric Sturehed and Nico Geyger of Chile while German Martin Kaymer joined a group two shots behind.

“When it’s this windy, if you’re not patient you’re going to get smashed, it’s as simple as that,” said Hend of his conservative game plan that reaped him the equal best score of the day.

Five days after his runner-up finish at the U.S. Open, Fleetwood had his work cut out just to qualify for the final two rounds, advancing without a shot to spare.

The Englishman carded a second straight 74 to fall 10 shots behind Hend.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.