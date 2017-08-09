Cabrera to join fellow Masters winners Singh, Weir in Fiji

FILE PHOTO - Jun 16, 2017; Erin, WI, USA; Angel Cabrera follows his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Erin Hills. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Former U.S. Masters champion Angel Cabrera will join fellow green jacket winners Vijay Singh and Mike Weir at the Fiji International tournament later this month.

The Aug. 17-20 event is co-sanctioned by the European, Asian and Australasian Tours and Cabrera, who plays mostly on the U.S. PGA Tour, is looking forward to renewing acquaintances with the likes of Weir and local favorite Singh.

The Argentine won the Masters in 2009, while Canadian Weir clinched his only major title at Augusta National in 2003 and Fijian Singh earned his green jacket in 2000.

“I haven’t played in a European or Asian Tour event in some time, so it will be good to play alongside some of those guys again in Fiji,” Cabrera, who also won the U.S. Open in 2007, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I can’t wait to get to Fiji, I’ve heard about the amazing course there.”

Singh may have something of an advantage at the event having redesigned the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course on Viti Levu’s south-western coast.

“Vijay is a terrific competitor and has a great mind for the game, I‘m sure that will reflect in the changes he has made to his home course,” Cabrera added.

The Argentine, who was also beaten by Australia’s Adam Scott in a playoff in the 2013 Masters, last won a tournament at the Greenbrier Classic on the U.S. PGA Tour in 2014.

American Brandt Snedeker won the Fijian tournament last year.