Australia's Hend to tee off at Fiji International

FILE PHOTO - August 5, 2017; Akron, OH, USA; Scott Hend hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the WGC - Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament at Firestone Country Club - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Reigning Asian Tour Order of Merit winner Scott Hend will compete at next week's Fiji International at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course following the PGA Championship starting on Thursday.

The Australian, who tied for 10th at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational last weekend, will play at Quail Hollow this week before traveling to Fiji for the co-sanctioned event being held from Aug. 17-20.

"It's been a big few weeks for me playing The Open, then the Bridgestone Invitational and the PGA Championship this weekend before the Fiji International next week," Hend said on the tournament website. (www.fijiinternational.com)

"I'm looking forward to playing at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course in the relaxed atmosphere Fiji is renowned for.

"It's also my first chance to get back to playing an event on the Asian Tour in a while so hopefully I can get a good result and start climbing their Order of Merit rankings again this year."

Hend, a nine-time champion on the Asia Tour, will be joined by U.S. Masters winners Vijay Singh, Mike Weir and Angel Cabrera in Fiji. The event is also sanctioned by the European and Australian tours.

Australia PGA CEO Gavin Kirkman praised Hend after the 43-year-old scored a seven-under 63 in the third round at Firestone last week.

"Scott's third round... was certainly thrilling to watch. He is an extremely talented player that often gets on hot streaks and posts low rounds," Kirkman said.

"I'm sure the Fijian fans will get a kick out of seeing players such as Scott, Vijay Singh, Angel Cabrera and Mike Weir go head-to-head, up close and personal at the Fiji International."

Hend has also won twice on the European Tour.