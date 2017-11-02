Fitzpatrick, Dunne and Li join Hong Kong Open field

(Reuters) - European Masters champion Matt Fitzpatrick, British Masters winner Paul Dunne and 2016 China Open winner Li Haotong will join U.S. Masters champion Sergio Garcia in a strong field at the Hong Kong Open later this month.

FILE PHOTO: Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - St Andrews, Britain - October 8, 2017 Ireland's Paul Dunne reacts during the final round. Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

WGC-HSBC Champions winner Justin Rose, European Tour Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood and Scottish Open champion Rafael Cabrera Bello have also been confirmed for the event, which will be held from Nov. 23-26 at the Hong Kong Golf Club.

“I absolutely love the golf course at Fanling -- it really suits my game and is one of those courses that always produces drama and excitement for the fans,” the 23-year-old Fitzpatrick told the tournament organizers’ website.

“I have been playing well recently and winning in Switzerland last month was a huge confidence boost too, so I am looking to keep that momentum going into Hong Kong.”

Dunne, 24, held off former world number one Rory McIlroy to win his first European Tour event at the British Masters last month, while Li finished third at the British Open in July.

The Hong Kong Open is co-sanctioned by the European and Asian Tours along with the Hong Kong Golf Association. Australian Sam Brazel edged Spaniard Cabrera Bello to win the tournament last year.