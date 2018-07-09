FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 1:50 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

McIlroy looks on the bright side ahead of British Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Signs of progress at the Irish Open over the weekend put former world number one Rory McIlroy in a positive frame of mind before next week’s British Open at Carnoustie.

FILE PHOTO: Golf - European Tour - Irish Open - Ballyliffin Golf Club, Ballyliffin, Ireland - July 8, 2018 Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy during the final round Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough/File Photo

McIlroy is looking to recapture his best form after failing to make the cut at the U.S Open last month. He has not won a major title since the PGA Championship in 2014.

Golf - European Tour - Irish Open - Ballyliffin Golf Club, Ballyliffin, Ireland - July 8, 2018 Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy during the final round Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

Four birdies between the eighth and the 13th holes secured a joint 28th-place finish at the weekend after a disappointing eight bogeys in the previous two rounds at Ballyliffin.

“There were improvements over the weekend,” the 29-year-old told reporters. “I hit the ball the best I’ve hit it on Thursday and I felt like I sort of kept it up.

“It maybe wasn’t quite as good the last three days, but I putted a lot better today.”

The British Open begins on July 19.

Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
