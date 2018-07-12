Golf: American List leads Scottish Open after first round

GULLANE, Scotland (Reuters) - American Luke List led the Scottish Open after a course record-equaling seven under par on Thursday, with compatriot Rickie Fowler and England’s Lee Westwood among a group of five players lurking one stroke behind.

Golf - European Tour - Scottish Open - Gullane GC, Gullane, Scotland, Britain - July 11, 2018 Rickie Fowler of the U.S. in action during the first round Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

Fowler, the most recent winner at Gullane in 2015, was an early leader after going round in 64.

List, making only his seventh appearance on the European Tour, fired nine birdies and two bogeys to reach the clubhouse in 63.

Slideshow (4 Images)

World number three Justin Rose, the highest-ranked player in the event that serves as a warm-up for next week’s British Open at Carnoustie, carded a 67 while five times major champion Phil Mickelson was on level par.

“I think this is probably the best preparation you can get,” said Fowler.

“Carnoustie is probably a bit firmer and faster than here right now, but this place could dry out over the weekend.

“It’s great to be over here playing on similar ground, feeling how much the wind affects the ball, and just getting acclimatized.”