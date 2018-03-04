Golf: Coetzee claims fourth European Tour title at the Tshwane Open

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South African George Coetzee carded four birdies on the back nine to claim the European Tour’s Tshwane Open with a tournament total of 18 under par on his home course at the Pretoria Country Club on Sunday.

Coetzee secured a fourth victory on the tour, all of them on the African continent, with a final-round 67 after play had twice been suspended due to the threat of lightning.

He ended two shots clear of 21-year-old Englishman Sam Horsfield (67), who managed the best finish of his career, and three ahead of Finland’s Mikko Korhonen (68), having at one stage trailed the latter by two shots in the final round.

Korhonen, 37, was a runner-up at the Tshwane Open in 2017 but, after bogeys at the par-four 15th and 17th, will have to wait a while longer for a first tour victory having come up agonizingly short again in what was his 140th attempt.