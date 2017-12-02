Golf: De Jager, Atwal lead Mauritius Open

(Reuters) - South Africa’s Louis de Jager joined overnight leader Arjun Atwal of India at the top of the leaderboard after the Mauritius Open third round on Saturday and the pair will take a one-shot lead into Sunday’s final round of the European Tour event in Domaine del Bel Ombre.

The 30-year-old De Jager, seeking a first European Tour success, hit four birdies in a blemish-free 67 to join Atwal on 13 under par after 54 holes.

The Indian had carded a course-record 62 in Thursday’s first round not long after completing a 16-hour journey to Mauritius and shot 68 in the third round.

Dylan Frittelli of South Africa and Miguel Tabuena from the Philippines were a stroke back in third place.

South Africa’s former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen was in a group of 16 players within five strokes of the leaders.