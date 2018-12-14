Golf: Faultless Lipsky leads Alfred Dunhill Championship at halfway mark

FILE PHOTO: Golf - European Tour - BMW PGA Championship - Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Britain - May 25, 2018 David Lipsky of the U.S. during the second round Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

MALELANE, South Africa (Reuters) - American David Lipsky carded four birdies and an eagle in a faultless round of 66 to lead the European Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Championship by one shot after the second round at Leopard Creek Country Club on Friday.

Lipsky is being chased by a quartet of Scottish players with Scott Jameson (66) and Marc Warren (67) a shot back on seven under-par for the tournament, and Doug McGuigan (66) and David Drysdale (69) tied for fourth on six under-par.

Lipsky, 30, is seeking a second win on tour and a first success since he claimed the Omega European Masters in 2014.

Four-times major winner Ernie Els remains in the hunt after a 67 on Friday left him at four under-par, level with Swede Niklas Lemke (68), who birdied his last six holes to storm into contention.