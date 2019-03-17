Golf: Migliozzi holds nerve to win maiden European Tour crown at Kenya Open

(Reuters) - Italy’s Guido Migliozzi carded a final-round 69 to clinch his maiden European Tour title with a one-shot victory in the Kenya Open on Sunday.

The 22-year-old rookie, playing in his 14th European Tour event, took the lead with a birdie on the 12th hole and held his nerve under pressure to par the last six holes and go 16-under for the tournament at Nairobi’s Karen Country Club.

Joint overnight leader Migliozzi finished above his playing partner Adri Arnaus of Spain and South Africans Louis de Jager and Justin Harding who were tied for second place.

“I like this moment. I like the pressure, it’s like a drug,” Migliozzi, who sank four birdies on the day but also had two bogeys on the front nine, said. “I love playing with a lot of people looking at me and a lot of cameras.

“There was a lot of pressure on the course. After the birdie at the 12th I was leading but it was tough. I just kept patient towards the end, that was it.

“I enjoyed the last two days very much. The pressure was a lot and I’m happy about how I’m playing under pressure, also with my putting game that I worked a lot on.”

India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar, one of several leaders during a tight final day, finished fifth with a final round 69.

Triumphant 2018 Ryder Cup Captain Thomas Bjorn, returning to the Kenyan capital for the first time in 24 years, was further back tied in 12th with four others.

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre signed off with a brilliant 63 to set a new course record after three disappointing rounds, finishing tied 17th.