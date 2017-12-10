Golf: Sharma in command as weather pushes Joburg Open into Monday

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - India’s Shubhankar Sharma remained on course for his maiden European Tour victory as lightning, rain and hail forced the Joburg Open into a Monday finish.

Sharma, ranked number 462 in the world, has a tournament total of 22 under-par and holds a four-shot lead over South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen with 11 holes of his final round remaining.

Play will restart on Monday at 07h30 local time (05h30 GMT).

Sharma, 21, birdied the second and sixth holes on Sunday for a two under-par score in his final round, having now gone 44 holes since he last dropped a shot.

Van Rooyen remains in the hunt at four under-par from eight holes in his fourth round, and will have a three-foot putt on the par-four ninth to move to within three shots of Sharma when play resumes.

Tapio Pulkkanen of Finland and England’s James Morrison are tied for third at 14 under-par for the tournament, with 10 and 11 holes remaining respectively in their final rounds.

The top three finishers at the Randpark Golf Club, who are not already exempt, will earn a place at next year’s Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links.