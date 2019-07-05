Golf: South Africa's Lombard surges into halfway lead at Irish Open

Golf - Irish Open - Lahinch Golf Club, Lahinch, Ireland - July 5, 2019 South Africa's Zander Lombard in action during the second round Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

(Reuters) - South Africa’s Zander Lombard carded a solid three-under-par 67 in the Irish Open second round on Friday to take a one-shot lead over England’s Eddie Pepperell.

Lombard, 24, who started the day a shot behind overnight leader Padraig Harrington following an opening 64, fired five birdies to go nine-under for the tournament at Lahinch Golf Club.

Pepperell also shot 67 while three-times major champion Harrington produced a disappointing 73 to slip down the leaderboard.

“I had to change a few things in my physique and how I swing the club so it’s nice to see the hard work coming off and what a better place to see it happen,” said Lombard, who made the weekend for the first time since March.

“I missed a few cuts coming into this week and it’s been three months of hard work... it’s been really good golf, solid, and I’m just really enjoying being at the top.”

Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, Spain’s Jorge Campillo and England’s Lee Westwood were tied for third at seven under.