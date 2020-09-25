Harrington moves giant tree branch to play shot at Irish Open

FILE PHOTO: Golf - Ryder Cup - 2020 Ryder Cup Press Conference - Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Britain - September 18, 2019 The 2020 Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington during a press conference Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

(Reuters) - Golfers can remove loose impediments without penalty under the rules of the game and while they usually take the form of twigs and stones, Padraig Harrington found himself heaving a huge tree branch out of the way to get to his ball at the Irish Open.

The three-times major winner found trouble with an errant shot at the 10th in Thursday’s first round, with an on-course marshal locating his ball in some thick brush among the trees.

After seeing that a huge limb obstructing his ball was not connected to a tree he and caddie Ronan Flood hauled it off without affecting his lie and he was able to get a cleaner swing.

Harrington posted a European Tour video clip of the incident on his Twitter page, adding the comment: “PaddysGolfTips. Know you rules”.

The 49-year-old double bogeyed the hole en route to a 71, six strokes behind joint-leaders Aaron Rai, Dean Burmester and Jordan Smith.

Harrington said the branch had not been that difficult to move.

“It was actually dead light but it looked good,” he added.